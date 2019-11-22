Paralympic flames will be lit in over 700 locations across all 47 of Japan's prefectures before the Torch Relay for the Games in Tokyo, organisers have announced.

Tokyo 2020 revealed regional flame lighting celebrations and departure ceremonies would be held in 43 of the 47 prefectures between August 13 and 17.

The other four - Shizuoka, Chiba, Saitama and Tokyo, which are due to host sporting events during the Paralympic Games - will be the main locations of the Torch Relay.

A flame will also be lit at Stoke Mandeville in Britain, the birthplace of the Paralympics, on August 20.

The event will involve Paralympians, demonstrations of Para sport, a fireworks display and thousands of members of the local community.

All of the flames are due to be merged before the Paralympic Opening Ceremony on August 25.

Organisers are hoping the Paralympic Torch Relay will continue the momentum from the Olympics ©Getty Images

According to Tokyo 2020, the flames will visit schools, hospitals and facilities in an effort to ramp up enthusiasm for the Paralympic Games.

"It will be a symbol of an inclusive society," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori said.

The Torch Relay will take place with the aim of "maintaining momentum and excitement" following the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

In each leg of the Relay, three people meeting for the first time will come together to form a team of Torchbearers.

These encounters, organisers hope, will prompt people to "contemplate the meaning of diversity and come to realise the wide-ranging benefits of a fully inclusive society".