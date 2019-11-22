Teams are set to compete for one of the final places in the Tokyo 2020 men's rugby sevens tournament at the Asian qualification event in Incheon.

A total of 10 teams have already secured berths in the men's competition at next year's Olympic Games, with only two places still to be decided.

Nine teams have gathered in Incheon to determine the Asian qualifier.

Hong Kong are favourites, after they finished runners-up to Japan in the Asian Rugby Sevens Series.

Japan will not participate, having already qualified as the host nation.

China are the second-highest-ranked nation competing, with Sri Lanka the third favourites to reach Tokyo 2020.

South Korea, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Singapore and Afghanistan will also compete.

Teams will be in three groups, with Hong Kong joined by Malaysia and Chinese Taipei in Pool A.

China will expect to top Pool B ahead of Singapore and the Philippines, while Sri Lanka are favourites against South Korea and Afghanistan in Pool C.

The top two teams in each group progress to the quarter-finals, along with the best third-place team.

The remaining teams compete in a playoff to set up a quarter-final against the winner of Pool A.

Who's backing @SriLankaRugby_ to qualify for @Tokyo2020? They are in Pool C alongside hosts Korea and Afghanistan @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/a2ecPDs23u — Asia Rugby (@asiarugby) November 22, 2019

Group matches are tomorrow at the Namdong Asiad Stadium, with knockouts taking place on Sunday (November 24).

The tournament winner will advance directly to the Olympic Games.

The team will join Japan, Fiji, United States, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, Canada, Britain, Australia and Kenya, who have already qualified.

Both the runner-up and third-place finisher will advance to the final Olympic qualifier in June, where the final spot will be determined.

Brazil and Chile are South American representatives at the qualifier, with Jamaica and Mexico also due to compete.

France and Ireland are European representatives, while Samoa and Tonga are the Oceania hopefuls.

Uganda and Zimbabwe reached the event thought the African Men’s Sevens tournament.