World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has visited the headquarters of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) in Madrid to discuss the extension of the broadcast partnership of the International Federation with the Olympic Channel.

During his visit to Madrid's capital, Choue met with Yiannis Exarchos, chief executive of OBS and executive director of the Olympic Channel, and general manager Mark Parkman.

He was also welcomed by the teams from OBS and the Olympic Channel.

World Taekwondo states that the broadcast partnership extension will be official this week.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the initial approach for the taekwondo competition schedule for the 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal's capital Dakar, as well as broadcast opportunities for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of taekwondo as an Olympic sport and its Paralympic Games debut.

"We are committed to continuing to work closely with World Taekwondo, and look forward to being part of another milestone for this sport in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and, for the first time, the sport's inclusion in the Paralympic Games," Exarchos said.

Chungwon Choue held discussions with OBS chief executive and Olympic Channel executive director Yiannis Exarchos ©World Taekwondo

Also recognised was the work and commitment of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), which helps to improve the lives of refugees and those displaced from their country by teaching the Olympic values through sport.

World Taekwondo plays a key role in supporting THF's overall mission.

Other attendees representing World Taekwondo for the visit were John Cullen, director of broadcast operations, and Marco Ienna, director of the office in Lausanne.

They were joined by OBS chief content officer, Mark Wallace, and senior programming producer, Kostas Kapatais.

Also present were Jochen Färber, head of the Olympic Channel Services' office in Lausanne, and John Palfrey, director of stakeholder relations for the Olympic Channel Services.

Taekwondo made its first appearance as a demonstration Olympic sport at Seoul 1988.

It became an official medal sport at Sydney 2000.