Cycling Australia have named six defending champions in their squad for next year's International Cycling Union (UCI) Para Cycling Track World Championships in Canada.

Alistair Donohoe, Paige Greco, Darren Hicks, David Nicholas, Emily Petricola and Amanda Reid will hope to retain the titles they earned this year in The Netherlands.

Donohoe won the men’s C5 individual pursuit and scratch races, with team-mate Nicholas matching the feat in the C3 competitions in Apeldoorn.

Hicks was crowned men’s C2 individual pursuit champion.

In the women’s competitions Greco won the women’s C3 500 metres time trial and individual pursuit events, while she also claimed silver in the scratch race.

Petricola won C4 individual pursuit gold and scratch race bronze, while Reid won gold and silver in the disciplines in the C2 class.

Meg Lemon, a silver and bronze medallist from the Championships, has also been named in the squad.

The team is completed by Gordon Allan, a silver medallist in the men’s C2 kilometre time trial last year.

Emily Petricola claimed a gold and bronze medal at this year's World Championships in Apeldoorn ©Getty Images

The World Championships are due to take place from January 30 to February 2 at Milton in Canada.

Warren McDonald, Cycling Australia’s Para-cycling technical director, claimed the World Championships will be used to help the athletes peak for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in August, the World Championships in January in Canada will be a great test for the athletes and coaches, as we look to build and peak for later in the year," said McDonald.

"Our ‘What Will It Take To Win’ process has identified gaps that mean we can still improve on our success from 2019."

The Championships will provide the final opportunity to acquire qualification points towards Tokyo 2020.

A total of 200 athletes are expected to compete at the World Championships, representing 30 countries.

Australian riders will warm up for the competition by competing in front of a home crowd at the Anna Meares Velodrome in December.

It follows Para-cycling races being added to the programme of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane, with the event due to take place from December 13 to 15.