The International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final will be the focus for competitors at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan.

Qualification is on the line in the sixth and last event of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series starting tomorrow, and the big names are ready to compete.

They include two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and four-time ISU World Figure Skating Ice Dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

It will be a special event for Hanyu on home ice, who is in good form following gold at Skate Canada.

Also worth watching is Skate America silver medallist Jason Brown from the United States.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are sure to entertain ©Getty Images

Internationaux de France bronze medallist Kevin Aymoz of France and Rostelecom Cup bronze medallist Makar Ignatov of Russia have an extra incentive, having never qualified for the final event previously.

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia headlines the figure skating competition, with Japan's Rika Kihira and Russia's Alena Kostornaia likely to also be in the frame.

Papadakis and Cizeron took gold at their home event Internationaux de France, but Skate America silver medallists Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin of Russia will have high hopes.

A total of 58 skaters/couples will represent 11 ISU members at the NHK Trophy, with the top-six qualifiers of the Grand Prix series proceeding to the final in Italy from December 5 to 8.

Tomorrow sees the rhythm dance, pairs, ladies and men's short programmes, with free dance, pairs, ladies and men's free skating on Saturday (November 23).

The event concludes on Sunday with the Exhibition Gala.