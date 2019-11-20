Kazakhstan claimed two individual senior gold medals on a successful day for the country at the Ju-Jitsu International Federation World Championships in Dubai.

Yeldos Kabdenov took victory in men's fighting under-56 kilograms category, while Moldir Mekenbayeva triumphed in the women's under-52kg division at Mubadala Arena in the United Arab Emirates city.

Finishing runner-up to Kabdenov was fellow Kazakh Zhenis Nurlybaev and the men's fighting under-56kg podium was completed by Colombia's Jeison Camilo Mora and Sweden's Arash Mehdi Hadiha.

Mekenbayeva, meanwhile, held off Russia's Polina Krupskaia to secure top honours.

Canada's Jessica McNeill and Sweden's Linda Lindström were the women's under-52kg bronze medallists.

Our heroes gave their best at the mats and showed extraordinary techniques and skills. In which it shows that they’re determined to win and make us proud#UAEJJF #JiuJitsu #JJWC19 #JJIF #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/EQ8I4Xx9Ut — UAEJJF (@uaejjf) November 20, 2019

Today's two other gold medallists in the men's fighting categories were Ukraine's Bohdan Mochulskyi and Slovenia's Tim Toplak at under-62kg and under-69kg, respectively.

On the women's side, there were also winning performances by Thailand’s Kanjutha Phattaraboonsorn at under-45kg, Canada's Ni Ni Vicky Hoang at under-48kg, Belgium's Amal Amjahid at under-57kg, South Korea's Sung Ki-ra at under-63kg, Poland's Magdalena Loska at under-70kg and France’s Eva Bisseni at over-70kg.

The duo men's title went to Belgium, while the equivalent women's crown went to Austria.

Montenegro recorded one-two finishes in the show mixed and show mixed R2 events, with Spain completing the top three in both.

Action in Dubai is due to continue tomorrow.