Dutchman Mike Schloesser will hope to return to winning ways at the World Archery Indoor World Series in Luxembourg.

He will be among the field in the men's compound event at the GT Open 250.

He heads to Strassen after a strong start to the series, having been runner-up in the opening competition in Macau.

Schloesser had topped the qualification standings in Macau, but missed out on the overall victory after finishing second to reigning champion Kris Schaff of the United States.

Competition begins on Friday (November 22), with Schloesser looking to head the qualification field again.

American Paige Pearce-Gore, the world championship runner-up, features among the starters for the women's compound event.

She claimed silver at the season-opening event.

Paige Pearce will hope for a back-to-back podium finishes in the Indoor Archery Series ©Getty Images

Belgium's Sarah Prieels is also among the field having rounded off the podium places in Macau, after winning the bronze-medal match.

South Korean archers were dominant in the recurve competitions in Macau.

The Netherlands' Gabriela Bayardo challenged the South Korean team and ultimately finished third in the women’s event.

She will hope to build on a strong start to the series in Luxembourg.