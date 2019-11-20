World Para Dance Sport (WPDS) has claimed its partnership with digital marketing and communications agency Rheindigital has enhanced local digital presence of the upcoming World Championships.

According to the WPDS, the partnership has geared up host city Bonn - where the International Paralympic Committee has based its headquarters since 1999 - for its first major Para-sport event.

A total of 231 athletes from 26 countries are due to compete in Germany from November 29 to December 1.

In cooperation with the City of Bonn and Aktion Mensch - a German organisation that promotes inclusion - video clips promoting the 2019 WPDS Championships have been displayed on local tram and bus lines.

A longer clip has also been shown on Bonn Central Station's big screen.

Globally, Rheindigital has helped extend the World Championships' reach on WPDS' social media channels by delivering creative posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

In particular, the agency captured the support of social media influencer Evan Ruggiero.

The American one-legged tap dancer is well known as @Lord_PegLeg on social media and has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram.

The 2019 World Para Dance Sport Championships are due to take place from November 29 to December 1 ©Para Dance Sport/Twitter

"Rheindigital have been fantastic to work with, not just for the World Championships, but for Para-dance sport as a whole," Camila Rodrigues, WPDS' manager, said.

"As the first major Para-sport event in Bonn, we have a big opportunity to show Bonners something incredibly beautiful and amazing through Para-dance sport.

"Rheindigital's expertise, especially in the German language, has helped us reach untouched territory.

"Rheindigital knows Bonn and the Rheinland area, but has also worked with international clients to develop an effective and efficient digital strategy to best promote the World Championships, and it has been a pleasure to work with such creative, innovative and quick team."

Stefan Bales, Rheindigital's managing director, added: "We are very humbled to be part of the Para Dance World Championships in Bonn.

"Through creating awareness on social media, we hope that people with a disability know that they are equally celebrated, seen and accepted.

"We are grateful that we can encourage you to live your life beyond your limitations."

In July, Aktion Mensch was announced as a sponsor of the 2019 WPDS Championships.