A provisional suspension has been lifted against Russian athlete Artyom Denmukhametov by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Disciplinary Tribunal.

Denmukhametov was suspended in June for allegedly working with banned coach Vladimir Kazarin.

Athletes are prohibited from training or receiving advice from coaches serving doping bans, according to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

Kazarin was banned for life in 2017 after a WADA report found he had given athletes banned performance-enhancing drugs.

A joint investigation between the AIU and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reportedly found Kazarin had "directly participated" in training sessions with seven athletes in Kyrgyzstan between November 2018 and April 2019.

In January 2017, a documentary on German channel ARD alleged that Kazarin had been continuing to work, despite his suspension from the sport.

Kazarin was reportedly seen during a training session for 400 metres runner Denmukhametov, leading to the athletes' provisional suspension.

The AIU has now confirmed the charge against Denmukhametov has been dismissed.

"The IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal has dismissed charges of prohibited association against Russian athlete Artyom Denmukhametov.

As a consequence, the provisional suspension of the athlete is lifted. #AIUNews

"As a consequence, the provisional suspension of the athlete is lifted," the AIU said.

"The athlete has exercised his right under the World Anti-Doping Code for the decision not to be published."

Denmukhametov has previously been among the series of Russian athletes to have been approved for neutral status.

The neutral status has allowed Russian athletes to compete in international competitions, despite the Russian Athletics Federation's ongoing suspension.

RusAF were first suspended by World Athletics in November 2015 and have repeatedly seen the ban extended.