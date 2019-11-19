The University of Manchester has celebrated its 100th anniversary in style at a special event.

One of the 11 founding members of inter-varsity sport, the first ever track-and-field event in May 1919 was held at the university's Fallowfield campus, between the then inter-varsity Athletics Board of England and Wales (IVAB).

Students, staff and alumni were all in attendance as chief executive of British University College Sport (BUCS) Vince Wayne spoke about the growth of UK student competitions.

He also emphasised the increase in physical activity in the sector and world-class sporting facilities now in use.

Vicky Ackerley, head of sport and active lifestyles, paid special tribute to former student athletes, including Ron Unsworth, an Olympian who advocated for the university throughout his life.

"We are very lucky to have such a rich sporting heritage at the University of Manchester, and to have played a crucial role in the creation of inter-varsity sport across the UK 100 years ago," Ackerley said.

"This event has enabled us to reflect on previous glory and celebrate how sport in higher education has grown and evolved, and more than ever is contributing to the development and wellbeing of our people."

Ron Unsworth led the way for Manchester ©manchester.ac.uk

Also highlighted was the £90 million student accommodation development in Fallowfield, Unsworth Park, named in Ron’s memory.

A panel discussion, chaired by Alumna and former European judo champion Rowena Birch, looked tat he journeys of four current students: Thomas Lewis (mathematics, third year), Allen Judge (law with politics, second year), Jason Hui (material sciences PhD, final year) and Grace Harvey (immunology second year).

The evening concluded with a celebration of the wide programme and workforce that engages over 16,000 students and staff each year.

The 11 founding members of inter-varsity sport were Aberystwyth, Bangor, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield and Durham.