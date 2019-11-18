The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) is set to hold its 2019 General Assembly in Moscow tomorrow, with the future of reining among the key issues to be decided.

As reported by Horsetalk, FEI Board members heard details this weekend of an agreement with the National Reining Horse Association and proposed key performance indicators to ensure the growth of the discipline, which is designed to show the athletic ability of ranch-type horses in the confines of a show arena.

These were discussed in more detail at today’s dedicated reining session, and a decision on the future of the discipline will be made during the Extraordinary General Assembly at the Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park tomorrow.

The proposal to remove reining from the governing body's Statutes would be withdrawn if the General Assembly votes to retain it as an FEI discipline.

The FEI Board has already taken notable decisions in Russia's capital with Herning in Denmark awarded the 2022 World Championships for jumping, dressage, Para-dressage and vaulting and Pratoni del Vivaro in Italy given hosting rights to the equivalent events for eventing and driving.

The Board agreed unanimously that any decision on the World Championships in endurance and reining should be postponed pending the outcome of today's discussions about both disciplines.

The future of reining will be decided upon at the FEI General Assembly ©Getty Images

In April of this year, a total of 16 proposals were put to attendees at the FEI Sports Forum in Lausanne in a debate over the future of endurance.

The second day of the Forum was dedicated to the questions, challenges and reshaping of the discipline.

The Bahamas, Mongolia and the Ivory Coast are set to be welcomed as full members of the FEI during the General Assembly, which acts as a platform for discussions and voting on the major decisions of the world governing body and the governance of equestrian.

Members will also hear reports from the various Technical Committees for each discipline governed by the FEI.