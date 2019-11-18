Colin Webster is set to be named President of the International eSports Federation (IeSF) President at the organisation's Ordinary General Meeting in December.

Webster, who served on the IeSF board between 2013 and 2018, was the only candidate nominated for the Presidential vacancy.

He received more recommendations for the role from National Federation members than any previous President.

Silviu Stroie has been acting IeSF President since December 2018, following Jun Byung-hun's resignation.

Jun had held the position from 2013 but resigned in June last year.

Webster's three-year term in office is set to be confirmed at December's General Meeting in Seoul.

An esports competition at Tokyo 2020 will have a prize pot of $500,000 ©Getty Images

esports continues to grow in popularity and has started to enter the Olympic Movement.

In June, an esports tournament was held as part of a cultural programme for the European Games in Minsk.

A prize pool of $2,000 (£1,600/€1,800) was shared between the top four players.

It will also feature at next year's Olympic Games after the International Olympic Committee and Intel announced a collaboration for Tokyo 2020.

The Intel World Open will feature Rocket League and Street Fighter V competitions, with a prize pot of $500,000 (£400,500/€454,000).

A series of online qualifiers will taking place early in 2020, before a live qualifier event in Katowice, Poland, in June determines the teams that will compete in Tokyo.