Lifestyle brand Volcom has become the official apparel partner of the United States snowboard team through to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The partnership, announced by US Ski and Snowboard, includes outfitting the snowboard cross, slopestyle/big air and halfpipe teams.

Volcom’s signature technical features, including Zip Tech and Thermal Defense System (TDS), will be included in the line of official US snowboard teamwear.

"Volcom is a brand that has strong ties to snowboarding," said US Ski and Snowboard President and chief executive Tiger Shaw.

"We have an opportunity to embark on the journey to the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games together, and I believe that’s powerful.

"Alongside a strong and balanced roster of riders, as well as an elite coaching staff, the Volcom partnership lays the groundwork for the athletes to perform at the highest level and continue to push the boundaries of competitive snowboarding."