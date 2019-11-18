National Paralympic Day has been celebrated for the 12th time in Iran.

The event was first held in 2003 and was made a regular fixture in 2016 after a Presidential Order led to it being included in the national calendar.

Thousands of youngsters with disabilities and vision impairments took part across the country, trying out sports and meeting with Iran's Para-athletes.

Iran finished third in the medal table at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesian capital Jakarta.

They won 51 gold medals in a total haul of 136.

Iran are the reigning Paralympic champions in men's sitting volleyball ©Getty Images

The country also won eight golds and 24 medals in all at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, finishing 15th.

This included titles for the men's sitting volleyball team and powerlifter Siamand Rahman, who is dubbed as the world's strongest Paralympian.

However, their campaign was overshadowed by tragedy after cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad died following an accident during the men's C4/C5 road race.