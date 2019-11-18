Portugal's Jordan Santos and Carol Gonzalez from Spain were named as the best players in the world at the Beach Soccer Worldwide Awards in Dubai.

Stars of the sport were honoured at the V Hotel with Santos receiving his men's prize from last year's winner, Spain's Llorenç Gomez.

Gonzalez collected her women's award from Maite Ventura, the managing director of La Liga in the Middle East and North Africa.

Other winners included the 2019 European Games in Minsk, which was awarded the best event prize.

Portugal won the tournament in the Belarus capital in June, with only a men's event staged.

Jordan Santos of Portugal was named as the best men's player in the world ©Getty Images

"The recognition is a great reward for everyone that worked so hard in contributing to the success of the beach soccer competition in Minsk, which proved to be one of the most popular events at the second edition of the European Games," the European Olympic Committees said.

Santos, Russia's Maksim Chuzkov, Japan's Ozu Moreira, Brazil's Rodrigo and Italy's Gabriele Gori were named as the "best five stars" while Brazil's Junior was given the title of "best legend".

Brazil's Gilberto won the best coach prize while it proved to be a double celebration for Chuzkov who was named best goalkeeper.

Italy's Josep Junior Gentilin was named as rising star and the best goal went to El Salvador's Jose Ruben Batres.