Defending men's champions Scotland opened their 2019 European Curling Championship campaign in a winning fashion, despite bringing a new line up to the Helsingborg tournament.
With a fresh team in tow, Scotland began against Norway and soon forged ahead, leading 3-1 after three ends.
Skip Ross Paterson drew a final stone into the four-feet ring to add more points as the lead grew to 5-1.
Norway showed signs of a comeback, reducing the score to 6-4, but Scotland's experience told as they cruised to a 10-4 victory.
Hosts Sweden are the reigning world champions and laid down a marker in their opening match.
There were no signs of nerves in front of a Swedish crowd and skip Niklas Edin led his team to a 9-3 win against Denmark.
Switzerland recorded a 9-4 win against The Netherlands and Italy secured an 8-6 triumph against Russia.
There was a narrow victory for Germany against England, as Marc Muskatewitz secured a 9-8 win with an open hit in the 10th end, the teams locked at 8-8 going into the final end.
In the women's draw, hosts and defending champions Sweden secured an opening victory in Helsingborg.
Up against Denmark, they ran out 7-3 winners, with 2018 runners-up Switzerland edging to a 6-5 victory against Germany.
Czech Republic won 8-2 against Latvia, as Scotland secured a 7-4 win against Norway.
Russia missed out on the medals 12 months ago after losing to Germany in the bronze-medal playoff.
They bounced back with an opening 7-1 victory against Estonia.
The European Championships continue with further round-robin action tomorrow and will conclude with the finals on November 23.
More follows.