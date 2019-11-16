Dutch dominance at the International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup continued as Thomas Krol bagged gold on day two in Minsk.

Krol secured a track record as he won the men's 1,000 metres title at Minsk Arena in 1min 9.001sec, with three compatriots filling the next four positions.

China's Ning Zhongyan split the Dutch to grab silver in 1:09.220, with Kjeld Nuis in bronze in 1:09.275.

More golden joy for The Netherlands came when Jorrit Bergsma won the mass start.

He catapulted off the line with a powerful jump and held off the bunch in the closing laps to top the podium in 7:50.360, as Chung Jaewon of South Korea claimed silver.

Chung crossed in 7:50.880 for second place as he pipped team mate Um Cheonho to the line.

Um had to settle for bronze in 7:50.960.

Olga Fatkulina claimed 500m gold in a track record 37.920 seconds in Minsk ©ISU

Ireen Wüst made it a hat-trick of golds for the Dutch, winning the women's 1,500m title by almost half a second.

Wüst clocked 1:56.468 to continue the Dutch success, with Yekaterina Shikhova earning a silver medal for Russia in 1:56.864.

American Brittany Bowe held off Shikhova's Russian team mate Evgeniia Lalenkova for bronze in 1:57.253.

There was a gold medal in the Russian camp on day two, though, and it came through Olga Fatkulina.

Fatkulina was at her sharpest in Minsk, setting a track record of 37.920 in winning the women's 500m final.

Compatriot Daria Kachanova was second in 37.944, with Japanese skater Nao Kodaira finishing third in 38.172.

The ISU Speed Skating World Cup concludes tomorrow, when the women's mass start and 1,000m races and the men's 1,500m finals are contested.