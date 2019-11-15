Ivory Coast and South Africa progressed to the semi-finals of the Confederation of African Football Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations to move an important step closer to qualifying for next year's Olympic Games as Group B concluded in Cairo.

A Kouadio-Yves Dabilo goal in the 61st minute was enough for Ivory Coast to overcome Zambia to leapfrog South Africa to win the group at Cairo International Stadium.

The victory means they are due to take on Ghana in the semi-finals on Tuesday (November 19).

South Africa also secured a last four berth with a 0-0 draw against Nigeria in a nervy encounter that sees the defending Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations champions exit the tournament in the group phase.

Nigeria had finished third at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro but will now miss out on Tokyo 2020.

Hosts Egypt are set to ply South Africa on Tuesday with both semi-final winners guaranteed a place at Tokyo 2020.

Three spots in Tokyo are on offer as the tournament concludes with the third place playoff winner also qualifying for the Olympic Games tournament next July.

France, Germany, Spain and Romania secured their place at the Olympics through the European Under-21 Championships.

Three places will be up for grabs in the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Championship, with two places each to be confirmed through the 2020 South American Football Confederation and 2020 Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football Pre-Olympic Tournaments.