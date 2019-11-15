Top seed Fan Zhendong progressed to the quarter-finals of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Austrian Open in Linz.

The Chinese player came up against Darko Jorgic of Slovakia at the TipsArena Linz in this Platinum-level event.

He triumphed 11-5, 11-8, 13-11, 11-6, easing into a quarter-final clash with Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei.

Lin struggled against Simon Gauzy, finally overcoming the Frenchman 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7.

Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong was also the winner in a dramatic seven-set match, holding off Liang Jingkun of China 11-13, 11-8, 13-11, 12-10, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10.

Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei had to battle against Simon Gauzy of France at the ITTF Austrian Open ©ITTF

In the women's competition, Mima Ito of Japan was too strong for compatriot Hitomi Sato, recording an 11-13, 11-5, 11-4, 12-10, 11-1 victory.

Wang Yidi of China set up a quarter-final tie with team mate He Zhuojia, having defeated Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan, 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6.

He comfortably beat Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-9, 11-6, 11-9.

More follows.