Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang blamed a lack of credentials possessed by doping control officers for the row which led to a team member smashing a blood vial with a hammer, as translation problems marred his testimony here today.

Speaking at a public of Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing, Sun reiterated his belief that they had failed to identify themselves properly during the incident in September 2018.

The Chinese swimmer, giving evidence as he battles to clear his name and save his career, said he was unable to trust the officers who arrived at his home in Zheijang Province.

The ruling from the International Swimming Federation (FINA), which opted to issue Sun with a warning, declared the attempted sample collection "invalid and void" amid concerns over the conduct of a chaperone.

The panel claimed Sun had "compelling justification" not to deal with the chaperone, who allegedly took photos and video of the swimmer on his phone.

The credentials of the nurse in attendance were also questioned by twice-banned team doctor Ba Zhen, claims repeated by Sun during his hour-long testimony.

"If they had been professional and had shown their identification, we would not be here today," Sun, facing an eight-year suspension if the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) proves its case here, said.

"The officials were not even capable of proving their identity.

"How could I allow them to take my sample?"

Sun, however, insisted he was not aware of the consequences if he did not provide a sample, despite the multiple world champion having been tested 180 times in the period from 2012 to 2018.

Numerous translation issues affected Sun's testimony at the CAS hearing, the first to be held in public for 20 years.

Sun Yang's legal team were critical of the translation problems during his testimony ©Getty Images

Difficulties in relaying questions prompted Sun's lawyer Ian Meakin to apologise for asking a leading question because the translation was "so bad".

Meakin later objected after "200 times" was translated into Chinese as "200 millilitres of blood".

At times, Sun appeared confused by the translation given by the simultaneous interpreters as he was asked questions by his own lawyer and when he was cross-examined by WADA counsel.

WADA is seeking a punishment of between two and eight years as it believes the sanction handed down by FINA is too lenient.

The ruling from the FINA Doping Panel criticised the conduct of Sun's entourage, but said the correct procedure was not followed.

The 27-year-old, winner of the 400 and 1,500 metres freestyle gold medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 200m freestyle in Rio de Janeiro four years later, is facing a stricter punishment due to his earlier suspension for prohibited substance trimetazidine.

Sun participated at this year's FINA World Championships despite the case and was subjected to podium protests by some of his competitors.

