Special stamps to mark next year's Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne went on sale today in Switzerland.

An official ceremony was held in the presence of representatives of Lausanne 2020 and Swiss Post in Fribourg on the occasion of the arrival of the Olympic flame in the city to coincide with the launch of the one-franc stamps branded in the colours of the Games.

A large stamp was symbolically presented by Bernhard Kallen, representing Swiss Post, to Virginie Faivre and Ian Logan, respectively President and chief executive of Lausanne 2020.

The stamp has been designed by artist Aurel Märki.

"Swiss Post is one of the pillars of Switzerland, one of the few companies present in every canton, in every town and village in our country," Logan said.

The set of one-franc stamps branded in the colours of Lausanne 2020 were designed by artist Aurel Märki ©Lausanne 2020

"This stamp is a strong symbol of its support and will allow everyone in Switzerland to participate in the spirit of Lausanne 2020 in the coming months."

The booklet that accompanies the stamps trumpets, what it is claimed, are the Olympic values of "excellence, respect, and friendship", as well as "Swissness".

"In old age, memories have the same value as youth dreams," Kallen, head of stamps and philately products at Swiss Post, said.

"Lausanne 2020 lives the dreams of youth while this special stamp preserves memories."