All team lists for the 2019 Women's World Floorball Championships in Swiss town Neuchâtel have been published.

Eight-time reigning champions Sweden’s 20-strong squad includes two goalkeepers, Alexandra Durling and Amanda Hill, and eight defenders in Stephanie Boberg, Moa Tschop, Klara Molin, Lisa Carlsson, Myra Aggestal, Iza Rydfjall, Ida Sundberg and Isabell Krantz.

The country's 10 forwards are Anna Wijk, Ellen Rasmussen, Johanna Hultgren, Sofia Joelsson, Moa Gustafsson, Cornelia Fjellstedt, Alice Granstedt, Emelie Wibron, Sara Steen and Amanda Delgado Johansson.

The other 15 teams competing at the event, due to take place from December 7 to 15, have also confirmed their line-ups.

All matches will be played across two arenas, Patinoires du Littoral and Halle de sport de la Riveraine.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups based on ranking and ballot draw.

In the group stage, each team plays each other once, while the second stage of the event includes playoffs and placement matches.

The top two teams in Groups A and B go directly through to the quarter-finals.

Teams placed third and fourth in Groups A and B, and teams placed first and second in Groups C and D, go through to the first playoff round, which will be played before the quarter-finals.