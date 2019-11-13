Lausanne 2020 have announced that the online ticket platform for January's Winter Youth Olympic Games will launch on November 21.

The platform, set-up alongside ELCA Group, will allow users to buy tickets for the Opening Ceremony at the Swiss city's Vaudoise Arena.

Fans will also be able to register for all indoor competitions at Lausanne 2020.

Access to all sport at the Games will be free with open seating available, but this pre-registration is required.

Medal ceremonies at the Flon in Lausanne and the Closing Ceremony in Flon District will also be free.

"We are very pleased to have been able to work with the ELCA group, a state-of-the-art company in its field, in order to create this ticketing platform which perfectly combines the complexity of the needs of an international event like ours, with user-friendly experience," Lausanne 2020 chief executive Ian Logan said.

"The Youth Olympic Games are right around the corner and now is the time for everyone to make sure they get a spot at the most popular events, including the Opening Ceremony, a celebration that will blend Olympism and exceptional artistic performances, an extraordinary moment that most of us will only have the chance to experience once in our lifetime.

"So, don't miss the opportunity to attend this unique show - go to our website on November 21 to reserve your ticket."

The Opening Ceremony will take place at Vaudoise Arena ©Lausanne 2020

The Opening Ceremony on January 9 will be held under the theme of "home" and include the lighting of the Olympic cauldron and the Parade of Nations.

Regular tickets range from CHF59 (£46/$59/€55) to CHF99 (£78/$99/€90) with family deals also available.

Every ticket holder will receive a travel card for the event.

"The partnership between the ELCA Group and the Youth Olympic Games appears obvious to us as we share the same values in learning and excellence," Cédric Moret, the chief executive of ELCA, said.

"We develop Swiss solutions and our roots are in Lausanne.

"We are happy that our motto - 'we make it work' - can serve the Olympic ideal thanks to SecuTix, our worldwide ticketing service."

Lausanne 2020 will run until January 22 with 1,880 athletes from 70 countries expected.

As well as the Olympic capital, various venues are being utilised across Switzerland and France.