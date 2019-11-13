Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has showcased the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) mobile application SQILLER, which allows players to develop their skills using a smart device and a football.

Ronaldinho, a teqball ambassador, participated in the launch of the mobile application at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

He was joined on stage by FITEQ vice-president Viktor Huszar for a demonstration, which was reportedly watched by more than 15,000 people.

The Brazilian, a FIFA World Cup winner, competed against himself to show the skills required to excel on the application.

"I am happy to be a part of SQILLER," Ronaldinho said.

"I played football all my life and it is an opportunity for everyone nowadays who has a mobile phone to unite technology with sport."

The mobile application allows players to record themselves recreating skills, with benchmarks having been set by teqball ambassadors, such as Ronaldinho and fellow Brazilian legend Cafu.

SQILLER uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine-learning technologies to analyse the player's movement and ball trajectory to score how closely it matches the ambassadors.

Players can work through stages with skills becoming more difficult.

The application also has a battle feature, allowing players to go head to head against other SQILLER players around the world and attempt to outscore them with the number of skills they can perform.

FITEQ say the application will help players to develop skills ©FITEQ

"The purpose of the Web Summit is to redefine the global tech industry, and at FITEQ we share those values of constantly looking to push boundaries and redefine how our sport can be consumed," Huszar said.

"SQILLER uses modern technologies in a way that has never been done before.

"It is an app which challenges what we mean by esports and will become the esport discipline of teqball.

"It allows players to develop real skills which they can put to use on the teqball table.

"SQILLER will also help to unite the community of teqers around the world through their shared love of sport.

"No matter where you are, all you need is a ball and a smartphone and you can connect to the global teqball family."

The SQILLER mobile application is available on iOS, an iPhone 8 and higher.

It will also be available via the App Store soon.