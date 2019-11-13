Dutch-born athlete Elke Lale van Achterberg is bidding to move closer to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup in Amsterdam.

Competition begins tomorrow at Sporthallen Zuid in the Dutch capital and runs until Sunday (November 17).

The event is the last World Cup on the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation calendar in 2019 and crucial ranking points are on offer for Tokyo 2020.

For van Achterberg it will be a family affair as her mother Gaby is tournament director.

However, despite being born in The Netherlands, the fencer will be competing in Amsterdam for Turkey.

She opted to switch allegiances to the country where her grandfather was born in 2016.

In Amsterdam she has chosen to focus on just the foil to maximise her chances of reaching Tokyo 2020 following an injury lay-off.

"The World Cup in Amsterdam is very important to me," Van Achterberg said to Vrouwen In Sport.

Competition is taking place at Sporthallen Zuid ©IWAS

"It is one of the series of competitions where I can get points for the Paralympic ranking list.

"To be honest, I am entering the tournament without expectations.

"I have been injured for a long time and it has been uncertain whether I could participate in Amsterdam.

"I am happy that the medical team has given the green light and that I can participate - I'm going to enjoy that.

"At foil I have the best chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 and fencing two weapons is not a good idea at the moment.

"I would prefer to qualify for one weapon at the Paralympic Games, rather than possibly not qualifying."

Individual events will run until Saturday (November 16) before team events on the final day.

More than 325 fencers and coaches from 34 countries are expected in all.