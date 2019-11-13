Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani honoured female athletes from the country who claimed 34 medals at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Women's Games.

Nine gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze medals were won by Qataris at the event in Kuwait last month.

Sheikh Joaan congratulated the athletes at a ceremony in Doha and praised the work of the Qatar Women's Sports Committee, led by President Lolwa Al-Marri.

He reaffirmed QOC support for women's sport and urged officials to work even harder to raise standards in the country.

Sheikh Joaan pledged to increase support for Qatari women's sport ©Getty Images

As well as Al-Marri, others at the ceremony included QOC first vice-president Sheikh Saud bin Ali Al-Thani and secretary-general Jassim Rashid Al Buenain.

The GCC Women's Games were held over 10 days and featured 11 sports.

Qatar sent 132 athletes, administrators and technical staff members to the event, which was being held for the sixth time.

Al-Marri led their delegation.