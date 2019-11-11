North Korea's Kim Song Guk won the men's 10 metre air pistol title as the Asian Shooting Championships continued today in Doha.

The 34-year-old, an Olympic bronze medallist at Rio 2016 in the 50m pistol, scored 246.5 points to triumph at the Qatari capital's Lusail Shooting Complex.

India collected silver as 17-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary scored 244.5 and bronze went to Javad Foroughi of Iran on 221.8.

India's Saurabh Chaudhary won silver behind the North Korean ©Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 Olympic quotas from the event were secured by North Korea, Iran and Pakistan as India and China had already reached their maximum allocation of two each.

Action in Doha will continue tomorrow with the last day of competition.

Gold medals will be decided in the men's 50m pistol, the skeet mixed team and the men's and women's running target.