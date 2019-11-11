Lausanne 2020 has announced the signing of major Swiss brands, Le Gruyère AOP and Swiza, as official suppliers.

Le Gruyère AOP will be the official supplier of cheese, while Swiza will be the official supplier of knives for next year’s Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Lausanne 2020 said it is proud to have Le Gruyère AOP, a well-known brand, onboard as an official supplier for the event.

Swiza, a trusted 111-year-old brand, will create specially-designed Lausanne 2020-branded knives inspired by the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Swiza is creating specially-designed Lausanne 2020-branded knives ©Swiza/Instagram

"Swiza knives reflect emotion, aesthetics, a passion for perfection and a constant quest to surpass oneself," Grégoire Bouille, chief executive of Swiza, said.

"As official sponsor and with these values in mind, Swiza supports Lausanne 2020 and its athletes, whose courage and sporting achievements move, fascinate and push the boundaries of the possible."

Lausanne 2020 chief executive Ian Logan said the Organising Committee is "incredibly proud" of Le Gruyère AOP and Swiza partnering with the Games.

"The synergy between these iconic and trusted Swiss partners and the values of the Youth Olympic Games are a perfect match and we look forward to the continued work we will do together in the build up to the Games," Logan said.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are due to take place from January 9 to 22, with 1,880 athletes from more than 70 countries set to compete.