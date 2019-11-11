Former bobsleigh pilot Rudi Lochner, the 1991 world champion and 1992 Olympic silver medallist in the two-man event, has been named the new coach of the Polish national team.

The 66-year-old German had his best results with push athlete Markus Zimmermann.

They won the bronze medal at the 1989 European Championships in Winterberg, gold at the 1991 World Championships in Altenberg and silver at the 1992 Winter Olympic Games in Albertville.

Lochner is the uncle of bobsleigh pilot Johannes Lochner, the 2017 world champion and the 2017-2018 overall World Cup champion in the four-man event.

Rudi Lochner is an Olympic silver medallist and former world champion ©Getty Images

Among the athletes with whom he will be working is Polish bobsleigh pilot Mateusz Luty.

Luty, 29, finished sixth in the two-man event and 13th in the four-man event at the 2019 European Championships in Königssee in Germany.

He also had a 14th-place finish in the two-man competition at the 2019 World Championships in Whistler in Canada.

At the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, Luty ranked 13th in the four-man event and 24th in the two-man event.