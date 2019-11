Indonesia's Iqamah Nurul added the women's combined title to her speed crown as the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships concluded in Bogor.

The home athlete ended on 12 points at the Pakansari Stadium to win the event which combines speed, lead and bouldering.

Nanako Kura of Japan took home the silver medal as bronze went to Hung Ying Lee of Chinese Taipei.

They scored 15 and 24 points respectively.

More follows