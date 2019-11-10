Russia won six golds from six finals contested and swept all three team titles at the International Sambo Federation World Championships here.

Tatiana Kazeniuk set the tone for the final night of medal action at Sukwoo Culture Gym by defeating Laure Fournier of France to become the 56 kilograms world champion.

Defending champion Fournier, who has slipped down the rankings in 2019, went into the match as favourite but was forced to settle for silver.

Ana-Maria Ciobanu of Moldova and Belarusian Katsiaryna Prakapenka claimed bronze.

Rodion Askanakov successfully defended his 2018 crown, winning the combat sambo 52kg final against Kazakhstan's Nurken Dombayev, before Russian compatriot Marina Mokhnatkina followed suit.

Mokhnatkina retained the 68kg world title she won in Bucharest 12 months ago as she beat Dildash Kuryshbayeva of Kazakhstan in the final.

There was controversy in the men's 82kg final as Russian Aram Grigorian won gold against Ulugbek Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan.

Defending women's 56kg champion Laure Fournier had to settle for silver in Cheongju ©FIAS

Rakhmonov registered an early point before the whistles sounded from the crowd when Grigorian received four points for launching his rival off the mat.

After a lengthy protest amid referee deliberations, the scoreboard changed to 5-0 and then 4-1 in the Russian's favour.

Rakhmonov wilted and Grigorian claimed world gold as a chorus of boos went up from the crowd, clearly favouring the silver medallist.

There were better fortunes for Uzbekistan in the men's 62kg final.

Davlatjon Khamroev exchanged early blows with Greek Savvas Karakizidis before a final, lunging move put him 2-1 up with two seconds left on the clock.

Cries of "Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan" rang around the arena for the country's first gold of the Championships.

There was also an unlikely gold for Mongolia as competition concluded in South Korea.

Purevdorj Damdinsuren clinched the over-100kg title with a thrilling display in the final against Romanian Ilie Daniel Natea.

Damdinsuren fell 1-0 behind before getting to grips with his rival.

The International Sambo Federation was passed to the Turkmenistan Sambo Federation, who will host the 2020 World Championships in Ashkabad ©FIAS

The Mongolian forced a 2-1 lead before throwing Natea off the mat twice, building a 10-1 margin to secure the title.

Magomed Magomedov defended his combat sambo 90g world title to take Russia's gold medal haul to 20.

He went 4-0 ahead against Tengis Batsaikhan from Mongolia and although his rival closed the gap, the Russian maintained a comfortable lead to close out a 5-3 victory.

Russia finished with 25 medals from 27 events - 20 golds, one silver and four bronze medals.

The next edition of the World Sambo Championships will be held in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan in November 2020.