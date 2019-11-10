Cameroon's Maxwel Djantou Nana hopes to be an ambassador for African sambo after delivering a World Championship silver medal here in Cheongju.

Djantou Nana won bronze two years ago in Sochi and was delighted to upgrade to silver in the combat sambo over-100 kilograms final at Sukwoo Culture Gym.

He told insidethegames: "I feel myself like an ambassador for sambo in Cameroon and Africa as I managed to achieve this good result.

"I feel responsibility for development in Africa and as an ambassador I would like to transfer this message to everyone and to show that we Africans can achieve the top results.

"We can compete with the high ranking athletes and we can really do better."

The crowd threw their support behind the heavyweight after witnessing the Cameroonian lift his injured opponent off the mats and into the medical area during his quarter-final contest.

Maxwel Djantou Nana hopes to be an ambassador for African sambo after winning silver for Cameroon in the combat over-100kg World Championship final ©FIAS

Djantou Nana claims his sportsmanlike conduct was normal and he would expect anyone to do the same.

He added: "It was a normal moment for me and it is only correct to help my opponent when he is injured, probably because of me and some of my techniques.

"I really felt like helping because it could have been me in that situation.

"That is how it should be in the spirit of fair play.

"When I compete I don't forget that it is just a fight, it is not a war."

In his final against Russia's top seed Kirill Sidelnikov, Djantou Nana could not use the crowd's extra support to his advantage and he was forced to settle for a valiant silver.

"I am very proud because last time it was the bronze medal in 2017 and this time I did better," added Djantou Nana.

"It is now silver and second place.

"I am proud that I could do this for Cameroon and also to contribute to African sambo in general."

A medal-winning performance caps a good few days for African sambo in South Korea.

At the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Annual Congress on Thursday (November 7), three African nations were awarded full membership to FIAS.

Representatives from Mali attended the International Sambo Federation Annual Congress where the Malian Sambo Federation were approved as full FIAS members ©FIAS

The Ivorian Sambo Association, the Malian Sambo Federation and the Angolan Sambo Association were all unanimously approved, while the Egyptian Sambo Association was accepted as a candidate member.

Malian Sambo Federation President Aichata Fofana said her nation's inclusion came as a great surprise.

She added: "We didn't expect this so soon.

"I am very honoured and grateful to FIAS for the support and assistance we get from them.

"I think it is very important and very good that we are expanding our African presence in sambo through FIAS."

Fofana, who is also the President of the African Women's Sambo Federation, praised Djantou Nana's efforts in Cheongju.

"Cameroon is the pride of African sambo and they are great guys," she said.

"We have just one athlete here from Mali and he will compete and gain a great experience.

"We are new in sambo and we are developing step by step, and we hope to deliver bigger results soon for African sambo."