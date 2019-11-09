Britain's Katy Marchant clinched women's keirin gold by the narrowest of margins at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Track World Cup in Glasgow.

The home favourite progressed through to the final in impressive fashion earlier in the day at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Marchant sought to chase down Germany's Emma Hinze in the closing metres of the final, while facing pressure from Russia's Daria Shmeleva.

She crossed the line alongside Hinze after a late surge, with a photo finish narrowly giving the British rider the victory.

France's Mathilde Gros came through to claim the bronze medal behind Hinze, the runner-up.

The men’s individual sprint event saw a Dutch duel for gold with Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland progressing through to the final.

Lavreysen ensured a repeat of this year’s World Championship final, as he beat his compatriot in straight rides to top the podium.

The bronze medal contest saw Japan’s Tomohiro Fukaya win both rides against Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk.

France’s Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin emerged as the winners of the men’s madison race, which featured attacks from the start of the contest.

The duo gained three laps and accrued points impressively, before defending their advantage in the closing stages to take the title on 96 points.

Britain’s Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood placed second on 86 points, ending two clear of Australia’s Sam Welsford and Leigh Howard after a frantic finish to the event.

The women’s scratch race saw a sprint finish with Poland’s Karolina Karasiewicz crossing the line in first place.

She finished ahead of Russia’s Anastasia Chulkova and Diana Kilmova.

