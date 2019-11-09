Local climbers dominated the speed finals at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships in Bogor in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s Iqamah Nurul emerged as the winner of the women’s competition at the Pakansari Stadium.

Nurul clocked a winning time of 7.700sec in the final to take gold, with Tian Pei Yang of China finishing as the runner-up on 8.030.

Rajiah Sallsabillah claimed victory in the bronze medal race in a time of 7.574, beating fellow Indonesian Narda Mutia Amanda.

The men’s competition saw Indonesian athletes take the top four positions, with Veddriq Leonardo emerging as the winner.

Leonardo won the gold medal race in a time of 5.406, with compatriot Katibin Kiormal second in 5.547.

South Korea’s Seo Chae-hyun triumphed in the women's lead event ©IFSC

Rahmad Adi Mulyono claimed bronze in 6.122 after his rival Aripin Zaenal fell.

Japan were the dominant team in the men’s bouldering competition, with Kokoro Fujii winning gold after topping the wall in the final.

His team mate Shuta Tanaka matched the feat in a slower time to end second, while Taisei Homma completed the top three.

The women’s lead event saw South Korea’s Seo Chae-hyun win gold as she edged out Japan’s Nanako Kura.

The podium was completed by Chinese Taipei’s Hung Ying Lee.

The Championships conclude tomorrow with the men's and women's combined events.