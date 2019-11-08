Australia’s Mitchell Iles and Sergei Evglevski secured Tokyo 2020 quota places by winning gold on the final day of the Oceania Shooting Championships.

Iles emerged as the winner of the men’s trap competition at the Sydney International Shooting Centre.

The Rio 2016 Olympian hit 43 of the 50 targets in the final to claim victory, with team-mate Daniel Di Pietro settling for second on 39.

New Zealand’s Owen Bennett completed the top three on 29.

Iles score saw the Australian set an Oceania junior record.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Evglevski triumphed impressively in the men’s 25 metres rapid fire pistol event.

The 22-year-old achieved a score of 30 points to comfortably win the event, with fellow Australian Thomas Ashmore his nearest challenger on 22.

Thomas Noble won bronze with the New Zealand shooter scoring 15 points.

New Zealand celebrated gold in the women’s trap competition with Natalie Rooney topping the standings.

Rooney hit 37 targets in the final to beat Australia’s Lisa Smith, who finished as the runner-up on 33.

Australia’s Brenna Collins rounded off the top three by hitting 26 targets.