Australian Taekwondo has launched a website as it seeks to develop its Taekwondo Kickstarters schools programme.

The website is targeted as a landing point for coaches, teachers and parents interested in learning more about the project.

The programme model, coach handbook, lesson plans and a promotional programme flyer are all available materials on the website, www.taekwondokickstarters.com.au

The programme is in its pilot phase and is expected to to be integrated into the national curriculum in term one of 2020.

Australian Taekwondo is hoping its Kickstarters programme can be included on the national curriculum in 2020 ©Australian Taekwondo

Australian Taekwondo is also aiming to secure accreditation into the national sporting schools programme but it is dependent on Sport Australia approval.

The Kickstarters programme is targeted at giving children a fun introduction to taekwondo and gets students moving, creating a strong attachment to the martial art.

It aims to create a consistent experience by supporting coaches with easy to deliver lessons and support resources.

Taekwondo centres across Australia are expected to engage with a greater number of schools and transition participants into community centres through the project.