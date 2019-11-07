International Sambo President (FIAS) Vasily Shestakov was presented with an honorary doctorate degree by representatives of Yong In University ahead of the FIAS Congress here in Cheongju.

Hak Lee, chairman of the university's Danho Educational Foundation, made the presentation to Shestakov in recognition of how he has spearheaded the development of sambo in South Korea.

Lee told delegates at the Grand Plaza Hotel: "On the sidelines of the FIAS Congress I am very pleased to have this presentation ceremony for one of our cherished friends.

"President Shestakov, I offer you my heartfelt congratulations.

"Since 2009 you have made great contributions to sambo and have helped it to become globally recognised."

In accepting the honorary degree, Shestakov finds himself in esteemed company, joining Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the university's alumni.

International Sambo Federation President receives his honorary doctorate degree from Yong In University trustees ©FIAS

Lee added: "I ask you [Shestakov] for your kind support for advancing the sport and culture of our university in Korea.

"I look forward to welcoming you and Vladimir to our university soon."

Shestakov has played an instrumental role in helping the university develop sambo courses, with no fewer than 63 students registered to courses at the university.

The FIAS President said: "It is a great pleasure and I must say thank you to trustees and faculty members.

"It is not only the individual achievement but a collective recognition.

"I want to emphasise that the Korea Sambo Federation made a huge contribution to the development here in Korea.

"As far as I kow, sambo is growing dynamically.

"Yong In University now has 63 participants in sambo courses and students are now working as ambassadors in other countries.

"Thank you for the recognition of our achievements."