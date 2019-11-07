The Finnish Olympic Committee is to name its club volunteer of the year, who will receive a cash prize.

People involved in sports clubs are being asked to nominate unsung heroes on social media, using the Finnish hashtags #kiitosseuratoimija and #seurasydän.

One person will be selected as the winner on December 5 and be rewarded with €3,000 (£2,500/$3,330) for their club.

"There are 850,000 people in Finland behind the largest voluntary service in Finland, club activities," said Pekka Nikulainen from the NOC.

"They are the ones that allow us all to be part of a group and experience community, hobby and competition.

"Their work is invaluable."

A statement from the NOC added: "Now is the time to thank the club members, volunteers, and people involved in the everyday life of the club, those who are doing their best day in and day out to enable the club's daily life and activities.

"Let's show off their wonderful work and give thanks to their ears.

"A wide range of skills and people are needed to enable exercise and sports.

"And they have all truly deserved their thanks.

"The club needs coaches to give children and adults the opportunity to develop and learn in a safe environment.

"Caregivers are needed to sharpen the skates, keep the balls in good condition, and ensure that everyone has the right equipment."