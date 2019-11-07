Short track speed skater Ethan de Rose has been selected for New Zealand for next year's Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

The 17-year-old from Christchurch will compete in the 500 metres, 1,000m and mixed nation relay at Lausanne 2020, due to take place from January 9 to 22 in Switzerland and neighbouring France.

De Rose, a student at Shirley Boys' High School, began speed skating at the age of four after his mum saw an advert in a newsletter.

Since then, he is said to have been obsessed, thinking of little else outside of skating.

De Rose has been going from strength to strength within the sport, setting New Zealand age-group records and placing 17th in the men's 1,500m event at this year's World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal, where he competed against older athletes.

He begins his National Certificate of Educational Achievement year 13 exams this week and is training on ice as often as possible to prepare for Lausanne 2020.

De Rose was studying for his exams when he got a message from his mum saying he had been chosen for the team.

Ethan de Rose has been going from strength to strength within the sport ©NZOC

"I was super stoked that all my training over the years has paid off," he said.

"It's been one of my goals for a couple of years, so I was really happy.

"That message definitely made that day way better."

De Rose says making the team is a dream come true.

"I'm extremely happy, I've always wanted to compete there and the ice is meant to be great in Switzerland," he added.

"It's my ultimate dream to represent my country and my sport, and it'll be awesome to be in that environment with other New Zealand athletes as well."

Last month, biathlete Campbell Wright became the first athlete to be selected for New Zealand's team for Lausanne 2020.

