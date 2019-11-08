By Nancy Gillen in Fujairah
IFBB Men’s World Championships: Day one of competition
- 1 hour ago: Second gold for South Korea through Jeh-yung
- 1 hour ago: Gold for Iran in classic bodybuilding 171cm
- 1 hour ago: Kik-wan takes classic bodybuilding 168cm title
- 2 hours ago: Classic bodybuilding finals begin
- 3 hours ago: Home favourite takes gold in games classic bodybuilding over-175cm
- 3 hours ago: Slovakian athlete wins games classic bodybuilding 175cm
- 4 hours ago: Competition at World Championships begins
- 5 hours ago: Athletes prepare to come on stage
- 7 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the IFBB Men's World Championships
