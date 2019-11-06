Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Sharqi attended the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Executive Council meeting here.

The IFBB Executive Council met here in the run-up to the Men's World Bodybuilding Championships, taking place at Zayed Sports Complex.

Athletes will contest either the classic bodybuilding, bodybuilding, classic physique or physique disciplines.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Sharqi attended the IFBB Executive Council meeting ©IFBB

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Sharqi was made IFBB vice-president for Asia in February last year and is also the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation President.

The IFBB will now hold their Congress tomorrow, before competition takes place on Friday and Saturday (November 8 and 9).

The World Championships are being held here for the first time, having been hosted in the Spanish resort of Benidorm since 2014.