The Organising Committee of the 2021 Summer Universiade in Chinese city Chengdu has met for the first time.

Officials gathered in Beijing for a meeting which marked the Committee's "official opening".

Chen Baosheng, China's Minister of Education, is serving as the Organising Committee's chairman.

He gave a speech and was joined by Yin Li, the Governor of Sichuan Province.

The meeting heard that the event in 2021 must be "perfect", "new" and "accurate".

"The preparation for the competition must be perfect," a statement said.

"The Organising Committee will hold meetings to ensure that its event adheres to environmental and budget-friendly principles, and meets the lofty expectations and requirements of the world-standard competition.

"The Organising Committee will adhere to strict standards in the construction of venue facilities, be highly efficient in the organisation of competitions, encourage a high level of participation, and provide excellent services for competitions so as to effectively prepare each of the various kinds of competition.

"The competitions themselves should be 'new'.

Chengdu wants its Universiade to be "perfect", "new" and "accurate" ©Getty Images

"The Organising Committee will plan cultural exchange activities for college students in advance, ensure that the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are creative and unique, implement new forms for cultural activities, and take new societal measures to mobilise the people as well as tell the Chinese story in an innovative way.

"Thirdly, the completion of the task should be accurate.

"The Organising Committee will make every effort to ensure the timely completion of the many necessary preparations for the Universiade."

Officials were also told that raising the profile of the Universiade around the world was another key aim.

Chengdu was the only candidate for the flagship student event in 2021 and was confirmed as the host by the International University Sports Federation in March.

The city will be the third Summer Universiade host in China in two decades, after Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.

It is the capital of Sichuan Province and is known as the home of the giant panda, due to a breeding centre in the city and a nearby nature reserve.

Chengdu will also host the World Games in 2025.