Australian Para-taekwondo has received a welcome financial boost, thanks to the generosity of barrister Marianne Barker.

The Denis Callinan Award recognises members of the Australian New Zealand Sports Law Association (ANZSLA) who render commendable community service in the field of sports law.

Beginning in 2012, the award is in memory of Denis Callinan, who was a well-respected lawyer and ANZSLA member.

The recipient of the award receives a trophy in recognition of their outstanding community service, and the right to nominate an appropriate recipient of a grant of AUD $2,000 (£1,060/$1,370/€1,200).

This year, the award-winner, Barker, has nominated Australian Taekwondo to receive the fund.

The grant will go towards supporting Para-taekwondo athletes in their preparation for the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Baker has been recognised for her commendable community pro bono work.

She will also receive a trophy in recognition of her outstanding community service.