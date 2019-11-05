Patrick Chan and Joannie Rochette have been announced as athlete ambassadors for the 2020 World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal.

The Canadian pair will take up their roles between March 16 and 22 as the flagship event returns to their home country for the first time since 2013.

Tasks will include speaking engagements, media interviews, appearances on behalf of competing athletes and spending time with fans.

Chan won the men's world title three times in a row from 2011 and also claimed team Olympic gold with Canada at Pyeongchang 2018.

Rochette took home World Championship silver in 2009, as well as individual Olympic bronze at her home Vancouver 2010 Games.

The pair have 16 Canadian titles between them and previous experience of athlete ambassador roles.

Chen took on the position at the 2019 Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, while Rochette worked at the Skate Canada International last year.

"I am thrilled that the 2020 World Championships are being held in Montreal and very excited to be an ambassador for the event," said Chan, who also won Olympic silvers in the individual and team events at Sochi 2014.

"One of my fondest memories in figure skating was when I competed at the 2013 World Championships in London, Ontario.

Joannie Rochette will take on the role in her home city ©Getty Images

"Having the support of a home crowd energised me to be the best I could be and ultimately achieve a gold medal."

Rochette is from Montreal, which will host next year's event at Centre Bell.

"It means so much to me to be named athlete ambassador for the World Championships in Montreal," she said.

"Montrealers are known to be welcoming and open to the world and I am honoured to represent Skate Canada and all the athletes participating at this incredible event.

"I wish all the skaters a great week of skating in Montreal and hope they get a chance to see the beautiful city."

Debra Armstrong, chief executive of Skate Canada, added: "We are honoured to have Patrick and Joannie as our athlete ambassadors for the World Championships.

"Skate Canada is thrilled to bring the World Championships to Montreal and are proud to have alumni like Patrick and Joannie, who are incredible role models for not just athletes, but for all Canadians.

"Over their careers they have both taken part and won medals at every major skating event and know firsthand the pressures of competition and we know they will help make an unforgettable event for all participants."