Organisers of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games should "plan for every eventuality" to combat the possibility of extreme weather conditions in Japan during the event, according to the tournament director of the Rugby World Cup.

Alan Gilpin offered advice to the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in an interview with Agence France-Presse following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Gilpin and World Rugby were forced to cancel matches for the first time in the tournament's history due to Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 80 people in Japan.

While he said he had "no regrets" at the decision to cancel the games - New Zealand versus Italy, England against France and Canada versus Namibia - Gilpin told Tokyo 2020 officials to plan for the worst.

Typhoon Hagibis caused widespread damage and killed more than 80 people ©Getty Images

"I think Tokyo 2020 really need to get under the skin of that," Gilpin told AFP.

"I think plan for incredible audiences.

"Absolutely make the best of the volunteers, which were the story of this tournament.

"I think Tokyo 2020 need to really amplify that and they will have a very special Olympic Games if they do that."

Officials from Tokyo 2020 have stressed they are prepared for the impact of potential extreme weather on next year's Games.

Typhoon season in Japan runs from around July to October, which encompasses the period of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Tokyo 2020 have also introduced countermeasures in an attempt to reduce the effects of the expected high temperatures in the Japanese capital at the time of the Games.

The International Olympic Committee has since moved the marathon and race walks from Tokyo to Sapporo, where the conditions are expected to be slightly cooler.