The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) has appointed David Raflo of the United States as its interim Beach Ultimate Committee chairman.

Raflo comes in to replace Karen Cabrera of The Philippines, who has stepped down for personal reasons.

He was already a member of the Committee and will serve the remainder of Cabrera's term, which expires in December 2020.

"We really appreciate that David agreed to step up to serve out the remainder of the term as chair of the Beach Ultimate Committee," said WFDF President Robert Rauch.

"As a professional disc sports administrator, David brings a wealth of experience to the position.

"We have a number of interesting opportunities we will be asking our Beach Committee members to help us navigate in the next couple years, including the PanAm Masters Games next year and pursuit of inclusion in the 2021 edition of the World Beach Games, and we are confident David will provide the leadership needed.

The WFDF hope to include beach ultimate at the ANOC World Beach Games ©WFDF

"We also want to thank Karen for all her contributions in the position since taking over in 2016, and fully expect to see her back in a leadership position within the beach ultimate community in the coming years."

Raflo has been playing flying disc sports since 1992 and began volunteering with the WFDF in 2007.

He began working full-time for USA Ultimate (USAU) as events manager in 2012 and has overseen numerous championship events, including USAU beach competitions since 2016.

The American was also tournament technical director at the WFDF 2018 World Junior Ultimate Championships.