The Pararoos, Australia’s senior men’s national football team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, or symptoms acquired from stroke, are set to play their first match on home soil since the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney this month.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) have announced they are to play Canada at Cromer Park - the home of Manly Warringah Football Association (MWFA) and Manly United FC - on November 30.

The match is being funded with a grant from the FIFA Forward 2.0 Football Development Programme.

As well as hosting the match against Canada, FFA will use the funding to help support training camps for the team in 2020 which will assist Australia’s preparations for the IFCPF (International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football) Nations Championships to be held in Sant Cugat in Spain next June.

"Our players are absolutely thrilled with the news that they will have the chance to represent Australia in Australia this month," Pararoos head coach Kai Lammert said.

"Aside from two players - Chris Pyne and David Barber - none of our current squad members have had the opportunity to play in front of their family and friends on home soil before, so this truly is a fantastic opportunity for our boys.

"Many of our squad members weren’t even born when the Pararoos last played in Australia, so this will be a really unique event that celebrates our players as the elite CP footballers that they are, but also highlights FFA’s focus on diversity and inclusion."

FFA chief executive David Gallop acknowledged FIFA and MWFA for their support of the match.

"FIFA and MWFA have worked collaboratively with FFA on this initiative and we acknowledge their support in backing the Pararoos and the development of CP football in Australia," he said.

"Thanks to the support and efforts of many, 100 per cent of ticket sales from the match will be invested into the Pararoos, helping to ensure that there are continued opportunities for the squad.

"We’re sure a great crowd will turn out for this match which will feature the 10th ranked team in the world, Australia, up against Canada, who are 11th."

Cerebal palsy football featured on the programme at every Paralympic Games between New York 1984 and Rio 2016 but has been dropped for Tokyo 2020.

The gold medal at Sydney 2000 was won by Russia, who beat Ukraine 3-2 in the final.

