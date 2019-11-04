European Athletics have appointed Rob Faulkner as their new head of communications.

He joins the governing body after four years as chief communications officer at Italian football giant Inter Milan.

His new position started on Friday (November 1) and he will report to Christian Milz, the chief executive at European Athletics.

"This is a great time to be joining the European Athletics family," Faulkner said.

"Following the recent success of the Berlin 2018 European Athletics Championships and looking ahead to Paris 2020, I hope to support the twin-pillar strategy of 'Your Sport for Life' by supporting the Member Federations in their communication activities while developing a strategy to engage with the younger generation thanks to today's digital technology."

Rob Faulkner worked previously at Inter Milan ©Getty Images

Before joining Inter Milan, Faulkner worked for European football's governing body UEFA and international consultants Leidar.

"I am delighted to welcome Rob to the European Athletics family," said Milz.

"With 20 years of international sports communications experience, plus the recent implementation of the digital transformation strategy at Inter, Rob will help drive European Athletics to the next level in order to achieve President Svein Arne Hansen's ambition of delivering 'athletics in every home and on every phone.'"