Hosts China and South Korea each recorded two victories to maintain their 100 per cent starts to the men's tournament at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in Shenzhen.

South Korea beat defending champions Japan 8-6 in their opening match of the day at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Center.

A 9-1 thrashing of Chinese Taipei in the evening session gave them a third straight win.

South Korea are level at the top of the 10-team round robin standings with China, who overcame Hong Kong 12-7 before thrashing tournament debutants Nigeria 16-0.

Japan recovered from their defeat to South Korea by edging out Kazakhstan 7-5 in their second match of the day.

Elsewhere in the men's event, Qatar won just their second game in their history with a 7-6 triumph over Kazakhstan.

China and Japan are joint leaders in the women's competition ©WCF

Japan and China lead the way in the women's competition after the second session of play.

The host nation hammered Qatar 19-1 to continue their perfect start, while Japan beat Chinese Taipei 14-5.

"We feel a little bit of extra pressure playing at home and we’re trying our best to play well and apply what we learned during training to the games," said China's third player Lijun Zhang.

Defending champions South Korea, fielding an entirely different rink to the one that sealed the title last year, got their campaign up and running with a 12-2 win over Kazakhstan.

Action in both the men's and women's events is due to continue tomorrow.