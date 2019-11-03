South Africa dominated the top prizes at the World Rugby Awards following their comprehensive victory over England in the final of the Rugby World Cup.

Pieter-Steph Du Toit took the men's 15s player of the year award, while Rassie Erasmus was named coach of the year.

The Springboks were also given the team of the year prize after they defeated England 32-12 in a one-sided World Cup final yesterday.

Captain Siya Kolisi, whose story captured the hearts and imagination of the world following his side's triumph, accepted the award on behalf of his team mates at a glittering ceremony at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo.

It is the first time South Africa have won the award since 2009.

England’s Emily Scarratt scooped the women's 15s player of the year award after beating off competition from team-mates Sarah Bern and Katy Daley-Mclean, France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon and New Zealand scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge.

Scarratt is the first English player to receive the top honour in the women's game since her captain Sarah Hunter in 2016.



Du Toit was chosen for the men's award ahead of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, England flanker Tom Curry, New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea, South Africa team-mate Cheslin Kolbe and United States hooker Joe Taufete’e.

A humble Rassie Erasmus speaks after winning World Rugby Coach of the Year 2019 at the #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/ShQDCNPpwu — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019

"To my team-mates and our coaching staff, everyone here tonight said it is a team sport and I can't emphasise it more," said Du Toit.

"To my team-mates, the friendship we made over these last few months is unbelievable and for me personally it is a massive honour for me to accept this award.

"I think if the players around you play good rugby as well and you have got good coaching staff around you and you set your standards a bit higher it is just the way your life goes forward.

"It is an unbelievable feeling and the Springboks mean so much to me, I can't describe it."

Fijian playmaker Jerry Tuwai and Ruby Tui of New Zealand were crowned the men's and women's sevens player of the year respectively.



Former World Rugby chairman Bernard Lapasset was given the Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service, while Wayne Barnes of England received the World Rugby referee award.

"This has been a very special year for rugby, culminating in one of the great Rugby World Cups," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"All of the nominees should be very proud, but Pieter-Steph du Toit and Emily Scarratt have been outstanding this year and thoroughly deserve their accolade.

"They have not just demonstrated their excellence on the field, but they are also superb ambassadors for the game and an inspiration for a new generation of players and fans."

